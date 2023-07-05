HamberMenu
PharmEasy may raise ₹2,400 cr from Ranjan Pai, others

`Manipal Group will be the lead investor with a contribution of ₹1,000 crore; due diligence process is yet to conclude’

July 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Group

Manipal Group will invest ₹1,000 crore in PharmEasy, an API Holdings-owned online pharmacy platform, as per market sources.

While ₹1,000 crore will come from Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai’s family office, existing investors in PharmEasy, Temasek Holdings and others would invest another ₹1,400 crore in the venture, sources confirmed.

“It is a confirmed investment, although some portion of the due diligence process is still on,” said a top source close to the Manipal Group on Wednesday.

Manipal Group had earlier participated in the Series A and Series C fund rounds of PharmEasy and invested a cumulative of ₹40 crore and successfully exited too.

The e-pharma, PharmEasy, is currently valued in the $500 to $600 million range, against its 2021 valuation of $5.6 billion.

In June 2021, PharmEasy’s parent API Holdings, a digital healthcare platform, had acquired a 66.1% controlling stake in Thyrocare, a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

