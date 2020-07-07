Pharma sector to see more USFDA checks

The Indian pharmaceutical sector could see an increased number of inspections/re-inspections of their facilities by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to clear the overall backlog, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

The U.S. drug regulator FDA had postponed facility inspections from April 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This would impact new approvals and clearance for facilities.