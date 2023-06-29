P&G to invest ₹2,000 crore in new plant in Gujarat

June 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Procter & Gamble India has announced that it will invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat to produce products, especially digestives, that are part of P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio.

This facility to be operational over the next few years will become an export hub for P&G globally, and it will help P&G India in serving consumers across the globe.

LV Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India said, “With the new facility, our objective is to transform India into an export hub for P&G globally. It also marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to extend our local footprint and further elevate our capacity to deliver exceptional innovations to consumers.”

The investment is being planned through an unlisted private company and does not impact any of the listed public companies of the P&G Group in India, the company said.

