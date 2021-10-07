P&G names Sundar Raman fabric, home care Global CEO

Procter & Gamble has announced the appointment of Sundar Raman as the global CEO of the fabric and home care division which includes P&G’s brands like Ariel, Tide, Ambipur, and Downy.. He has been elevated to the role following the promotion of Shailesh Jejurikar as COO. Mr. Raman began his career in P&G as a market analyst in India in 1998 and then moved to the U.S., where he worked in various capacities.

With a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (1996), he also holds a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (1998).

P&G said India had been a talent factory for the company worldwide and one of the largest exporters of top talent to it globally.

The company has approximately 350 Indian expats in roles across the company, with the recent one being Mr. Jejurikar becoming the first Indian to be elevated as COO of the company.