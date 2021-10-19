P&G India unveils ₹500-cr. rural growth fund

MUMBAI

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India has announced a ₹500-rore ‘P&G Rural Growth Fund’ to accelerate inclusive growth in India’s rural market.

“This fund will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customised for meeting the needs of rural consumers. This will include solutions on superior communication, media outreach and go-to-market solutions like tech-enabled selling, increasing distribution and last-mile delivery,” the company said.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “Rural India has a pivotal role to play in India’s road to recovery from the pandemic. We have already seen the rural segment deliver a resilient performance during the last few months and will continue to be a key driver of growth for the FMCG industry.”

“For P&G, accelerating our growth in the rural market is a strategic priority. With this, we set up P&G’s ‘Rural Growth Fund’ to collaborate with external partners who understand the rural DNA and can enable us to deliver our superior products, communication, retail execution and value to our rural consumers,” he added.

Four years ago, the company has started its vGROW programme to create an active collaboration platform for external partners and suppliers across India.

Over the years, it has invested more than ₹680 crore in business solutions through this platform, the company said.