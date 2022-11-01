P&G India unveils ₹200-crore innovation fund

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 01, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday announced a ₹200 crore ‘P&G Technovate Fund’ to solve business challenges through innovation in collaboration with existing and new external suppliers. 

This will include solutions which could strengthen the company’s capability and drive innovation across various verticals, including brand building and awareness, consumer research, go-to-market, and supply chain, as well as well as key focus areas like digital analytics, transportation and warehousing, sustainability, and the future of payments, the company said in a statement.

This is in line with the government’s vision of driving digital revolution and transformation in the country, leading to this decade being termed a ‘Techade’ for India, the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This new fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGrow’ programme that focuses on identifying and collaborating with start-ups, small businesses, individuals, and large organizations offering innovative industry-leading business solutions. These solutions will help the company in delivering a superior experience to its consumers and continuing to drive constructive disruption.

L.V. Vaidyanathan, CEO, P&G India Subcontinent said, “Five years ago, we launched ‘vGrow’ – with the vision to create a platform to foster collaboration and partnerships with external partners and suppliers, to solve business challenges and provide a breeding ground to emerging start-ups across the country.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Over the years, we have committed spends of more than ₹1,300 crore in business solutions through this platform. We strongly believe that by forging partnerships with new-age, innovative and sustainable solutions, we have been able to create and deliver superior value for our consumers, customers, partners, and communities alike,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app