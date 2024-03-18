P&G India names Kumar Venkatasubramanian as new CEO

March 18, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

P&G India has announced the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO effective May 1, 2024. L.V. Vaidyanathan, the present CEO, will leave the company to pursue other personal interests after 28 years of service, the company said in a statement.

“Kumar has played a pivotal role in P&G India’s growth trajectory in various roles in his career. Before moving to P&G Australia as its CEO, Kumar was leading the sales function for P&G India,” the company said.

“Under LV’s leadership, the company has continued to grow at a sustainable and balanced top and bottom line with integrated growth strategies,” it added.

