ADVERTISEMENT

P&G India names Kumar Venkatasubramanian as new CEO

March 18, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

P&G India has announced the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO effective May 1, 2024. L.V. Vaidyanathan, the present CEO, will leave the company to pursue other personal interests after 28 years of service, the company said in a statement.

“Kumar has played a pivotal role in P&G India’s growth trajectory in various roles in his career. Before moving to P&G Australia as its CEO, Kumar was leading the sales function for P&G India,” the company said.

“Under LV’s leadership, the company has continued to grow at a sustainable and balanced top and bottom line with integrated growth strategies,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US