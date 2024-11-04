ADVERTISEMENT

P&G Health Q2 net rises 26% to ₹82 crore

Published - November 04, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 26% growth in net profit to ₹82 crore from the year-earlier period. The company during the quarter reported sales of ₹310 crore, up 3% over the year ago period. 

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India in a statement said, “Our first- quarter results represent a sequential improvement. Our strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization”.

“We continue to invest in initiatives that address the evolving needs of both consumers and healthcare professionals, along with strengthening our go-to-market model. We have also strengthened our reach, distribution, and retail execution, positioning us for long-term competitiveness,” he added.

