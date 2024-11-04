GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P&G Health Q2 net rises 26% to ₹82 crore

Published - November 04, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 26% growth in net profit to ₹82 crore from the year-earlier period. The company during the quarter reported sales of ₹310 crore, up 3% over the year ago period. 

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India in a statement said, “Our first- quarter results represent a sequential improvement. Our strategy, centered on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted, and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value), constructive disruption and an agile accountable organization”.

“We continue to invest in initiatives that address the evolving needs of both consumers and healthcare professionals, along with strengthening our go-to-market model. We have also strengthened our reach, distribution, and retail execution, positioning us for long-term competitiveness,” he added.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.