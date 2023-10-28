HamberMenu
Pfizer’s Q2 profit declines 52% to ₹149 crore

October 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd. on Saturday reported 52.11% decline in net profit to ₹148.96 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹311.07 crore in July-September period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing by Pfizer.

Revenue from operations declined 9.76% to ₹575.21 crore in the quarter as against ₹637.47 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total expense was at ₹410.76 crore, down 5.66%.

Total income was at ₹611.28 crore in September quarter 2023-24, down 7.62%.

