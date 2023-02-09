HamberMenu
Pfizer names Meenakshi Nevatia as new MD

February 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pfizer Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors had appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as Additional Director and Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from April 3, 2023. She will succeed S. Sridhar, who had announced his early retirement in August 2022.

“Meenakshi is a seasoned leader with nearly 30 years of business leadership and consulting experience with top companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation,” Pfizer said in a statement.

“Meenakshi has worked in over eight countries (developed and emerging) and has held several general management roles across multiple markets such as Thailand, Spain (Iberia) and India,” Pfizer added.

