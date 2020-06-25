PFC cleared loans worth over ₹1 lakh-cr. in FY20

MUMBAI

Disbursements stood at ₹68,000 cr.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had sanctioned loans worth more than ₹1 lakh crore, along with disbursements of about ₹68,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

One of the leading non-banking financial companies focussed on the power sector, PFC disbursed loans worth ₹11,000 crore in the last week of March 2020, despite the nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. Profit for fiscal year 2019-20 dropped 2% to ₹6,788 crore.

“Backed by a strong information technology infrastructure, PFC managed this feat of sizeable disbursement even though the employees were working from home,” the company said in a statement.

Exchange rate variation

“Profit has also been impacted due to extraordinary exchange rate variation of 6% in the last 45 days of FY20,” it added.

During the year, the lending institution registered a 16% growth in its standalone revenue while it managed a 16 basis points (bps) reduction in the cost of funds.

Net NPAs dip

Net non-performing assets declined to 3.8% from 4.55% a year earlier.

PFC registered a 10% growth in its loan assets and a 16 bps increase in the interest spread.

Further, during the fiscal, PFC resolved two stressed projects — Rattan India Amrawati and GMR Chhattisgarh — worth ₹2,700 crore.