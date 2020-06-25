Business

PFC cleared loans worth over ₹1 lakh-cr. in FY20

Disbursements stood at ₹68,000 cr.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had sanctioned loans worth more than ₹1 lakh crore, along with disbursements of about ₹68,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

One of the leading non-banking financial companies focussed on the power sector, PFC disbursed loans worth ₹11,000 crore in the last week of March 2020, despite the nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. Profit for fiscal year 2019-20 dropped 2% to ₹6,788 crore.

“Backed by a strong information technology infrastructure, PFC managed this feat of sizeable disbursement even though the employees were working from home,” the company said in a statement.

Exchange rate variation

“Profit has also been impacted due to extraordinary exchange rate variation of 6% in the last 45 days of FY20,” it added.

During the year, the lending institution registered a 16% growth in its standalone revenue while it managed a 16 basis points (bps) reduction in the cost of funds.

Net NPAs dip

Net non-performing assets declined to 3.8% from 4.55% a year earlier.

PFC registered a 10% growth in its loan assets and a 16 bps increase in the interest spread.

Further, during the fiscal, PFC resolved two stressed projects — Rattan India Amrawati and GMR Chhattisgarh — worth ₹2,700 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 10:05:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pfc-cleared-loans-worth-over-1-lakh-cr-in-fy20/article31917675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY