‘PE/VC stakes touch all-time high of $9.5 bn’

Investments by private equity and venture capital funds doubled to a record high of $9.5 billion in July mainly driven by higher investor interest in the e-commerce sector, a report said on Monday.

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments stood at $4.1 billion in the year-earlier period.

The activity was higher by 77% when compared with June’s $ 5.4 billion, the report on monthly PE/VC investment activity by industry lobby IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

The month recorded 19 large deals of more than $100 million aggregating to $8.2 billion, compared with 10 large deals worth $3.1 billion in the year-earlier period and 12 worth $3.6 billion in June 2021.