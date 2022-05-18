Business

‘PE/VC investments in April 2022 declined 27% to $5.5 bn’

Bengaluru

Private equity and venture capital investments in April 2022 declined by 27% year-on-year to $5.5 billion due to a slowdown in large start-up investments, said an IVCA-EY report.

Venture capital investments in start-ups also declined by 50% y-o-y in April to $1.6 billion across 82 deals.

According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, April 2022 recorded investments worth $5.5 billion across 117 deals, including 16 large deals worth $4 billion. Exits accounted for $1.2 billion across 13 deals, including six open market exits worth $483 million and one buybacks worth $330 million.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY said, “April 2022 recorded PE/VC investments, 27% lower than April 2021 and 11% higher than March 2022. However, growth investments were back at the top at $2.8 billion after nine months with more than 2x growth y-o-y while monthly start-up investments recorded a 50% y-o-y decline.’”

The U.S. Fed has started tightening monetary policy with a 50 bps interest rate hike, and business risk premium/discount rates have gone up globally, which has had a significant negative impact on valuations of listed loss-making but growth-oriented start-ups, according to the report.

“This is expected to have a spillover effect on the private capital side as well. Both start-up valuations and deal closures could see some slowdown in the coming few months,” it further said.

Nonetheless, the IVCA-EY report said the overall PE/ VC investment flows in the Indian market would continue to remain strong amid global headwinds.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2022 10:16:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pevc-investments-in-april-2022-declined-27-to-55-bn/article65426371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY