Petrochemical firms facing short-term challenges, TPL’s Ashwin Muthiah

September 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Petrochemical firms are facing short-term challenges following the withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) since April 2022, margin erosion and subdued demand on higher inflation, said Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) Vice-Chairman Ashwin C. Muthiah.

Import of LAB at cheaper cost was higher during the year due to the absence of anti-dumping duty on imports from China, Iran and Qatar, contributing to pricing pressure and consequent reduced margins, he said while addressing the shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

LAB suppliers in the market are experiencing price competition, mainly due to high concentration and the presence of unorganised players offering lower-priced products, he said.

It creates pricing challenges for major FMCG companies, as the detergent market is highly price elastic. Even small price changes offer significant challenges impacting product demand, he added.

Notwithstanding the short-term adverse factors, considering the projected growth for the LAB market in India, TPL is working on augmenting the capacity of the LAB plant from the existing 120,000 tonnes per annum to 145,000 tonnes per annum at a cost of ₹240 crore and it is expected to be on stream in 24 months.

TPL also plans to modernise the existing caustic soda plant at a cost of ₹165 crore in 18 months increasing the production capacity to 250 tonnes per day from 150 tonnes per day. Action is also in progress to revamp the Heavy Chemical Division unit capacity and modernise it with energy-efficient bipolar electrolyzers.

TPL recorded the highest-ever revenue of ₹2,150 crore and a net profit of ₹89 crore in FY23. The operating performance reflected contribution from TPL’s good product mix amidst intense competition from cheaper imports and higher input costs.

However, like other petrochemical manufacturers, TPL also witnessed margin erosion, unable to pass on the rising input costs due to subdued demand due following higher inflation, he said.

