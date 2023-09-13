Petrochem offers diversification opportunity amid changing global energy basket: BPCL’s Krishnakumar

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) is expanding its petrochemicals complex and refinery at Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh at an investment of ₹49,000 crore. On the eve of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the project by PM Narendra Modi, BPCL Chairman G. Krishnakumar outlined the relevance of the project. Excerpts.

What are the key drivers behind setting up the petrochemicals complex and how will it contribute to India’s resource management goals?

BPCL’s investment in the petrochemical sector is driven by the synergistic advantages of integrating petrochemical business with our refinery operations, and the business upsides arising out of diversification of the company’s product portfolio.

The petrochemical penetration in India is significantly below the global average, with per capita consumption at just 12 kg in contrast to global average of 35 kg. With a 5% CAGR over the last five years and government support, notably in the form of PLI scheme, there is a potential to add $55 billion of domestic production over the next five years across all manufacturing sectors thereby spurring demand for essential petrochemical products such as polymers, fibres, bulk chemicals, resins, paints and pigments across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive, agriculture, textiles and real estate.

The Indian demand for polymers is expected to grow 5% CAGR until 2040. These economic indicators and the need for reducing imports makes investments in petrochemicals an essential contribution towards nation building and a prudent commercial decision.

Our Bina petrochemical complex has the added advantage of synergies with our refinery operations, including the sourcing of feedstock from both the Bina and Mumbai refineries. Importantly, petrochemicals offer a strategic diversification opportunity in the face of a changing global energy basket.

What is the total planned investment? How it will be funded? What is the timeline and what will be produced in this complex?

The key component of the project is setting up of ethylene cracker plant along with associated downstream petchem units in the backdrop of expansion of the Bina refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA.

With this strategic investment, BPCL’s share of petrochemicals in its product portfolio is expected to increase to approximately 8% with an expanded product portfolio, including Polypropylene, High Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Benzene, Toluene and Mixed Xylene (BTX).

The end use of Polyethylene is towards making pipes for gas and water, cable sheathing films, garbage bags, woven bags, housewares, storage bins, water tanks, crates and industrial containers.

Polypropylene is used for making automobile parts, BOPP film, jumbo bags, furniture, garments, electronic parts, food packaging, storage containers, pipes. BTX is used for manufacturing paint, thinners, printing ink, adhesives, disinfectants. Our planned investment for the project is ₹49,000 crore and the funding will be through a combination of equity and debt funds in addition to internal generations which are being leveraged to kick-start the project. We expect to complete the construction and commissioning of the project within 54 months as shared during our recently concluded AGM.

How will the establishment of this complex contribute to India’s economic development, industrial growth and job creation?

Our country at present is a net importer of petrochemical products. The establishment of this petrochemical complex is an important step towards the country’s global leadership in the journey of new energies and in the building of a strong, resilient Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Import substitution is expected to result in an estimated annual savings equivalent to ₹20,000 crore of foreign exchange. This project represents notable progress towards realizing the Government of Madhya Pradesh’s vision of establishing a ‘Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR)’ within the State.

The implementation of this project will create the playground emergence of a thriving ecosystem of downstream industries within the State making it a destination for substantive investments across growth sectors such as films, fibres, injection moulding, blow moulding, pipes, conduits, and automobile parts.

During the construction phase of the project, about 15,000 contract workers are expected to be engaged. Following commissioning, it is anticipated that the project will create up to 1,00,000 new direct and indirect jobs. A Skill Development Centre is proposed as part of the project to create skilled manpower resources for the plant. It is our strong belief that this this project will have well rounded benefits, spurring socio-economic growth in the Bundelkhand region.