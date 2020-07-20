Peter England launches anti-viral collection

20 July 2020 22:06 IST

Peter England, an international menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has tied up with Switzerland-based HeiQ to offer work wear, lounge wear and face masks with virus- and bacteria- resistant properties in phases.

Under this collection, Peter England will be launching work wear, lounge wear and face masks to meet complete lifestyle demands of the new-age consumer, said the company in a statement.

The HeiQ Viroblock fabric is specially infused with virus-resistant properties to ensure safety by inhibiting the persistence and growth of viruses and bacteria on its surface. For masks, the fabric retains these properties up to 30 gentle washes. For apparel, the fabric retains these properties up to 20 gentle washes.

“We’re happy to announce our partnership with HeiQ, one of the world’s leading textile innovator from Switzerland, to launch our range of apparel and masks enriched with virus and bacteria-resistant properties. We will be launching work wear, face masks and lounge wear in phases to address the country’s need for protection and safety. We believe that this new technology is a breakthrough in the lifestyle category and will bring us closer to the hearts of the consumers," said Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England.

In addition to the antiviral technology, Peter England has independently enhanced their mask offering with droplet resistant finish and Smart Straps.

The droplet repellent finish makes the fabric hydrophobic. This repels contagious droplets on the masks’ outer surface, making it a perfect shield for the consumer. The smart straps used in the mask have a soft-finish and three-way adjustment to provide comfort, fit and a choice to carry the mask around the neck ,when not in use, the company said.