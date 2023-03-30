Petcare firm Wiggles acquires Capt Zack

March 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Wiggles, a pet-care company, has announced the acquisition of Capt Zack in a 100% cash and equity deal. The transaction value has not been disclosed. Founded in 2016, Capt Zack is one of India’s earlier D2C entrants in the petcare category.

Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles, said, “as a brand, the values that Capt Zack operates with are synonymous with us. We firmly believe this acquisition will provide an impetus to our efforts and accelerate the momentum for new product development and launches, while strengthening distribution.”

“We are elated with a development of this scale and look forward to leading India’s pet care story with quality and science,” she said.

Capt Zack is known for its diverse portfolio of ISO-certified products for cats and dogs spanning hygiene, food and treats. Its portfolio also includes accessories, toys, and beds which will now enable Wiggles to expand into newer categories.

Mohit Lalvani, founder, Capt Zack said, “given the substantial growth of pet ownership in the country, we are certain that the future is exciting and filled with innovation. We look forward to working with Anushka and the team as we march towards building India’s first holistic pet care ecosystem.”

Over the last year, Wiggles said it has experienced over 100% growth across its products and services while serving over 700,000 pets and animals across India.