Personal care brand MyGlamm ropes in Shraddha Kapoor

Special Correspondent

18 June 2021 00:34 IST

The actor makes an undisclosed investment in the company

Direct to consumer personal care brand MyGlamm roped in Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador on Thursday.

The actress also made an undisclosed investment in the company which is backed by a group of investors, including Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer Care from whom the company raised ₹175 crore in March this year.

“We have always admired Shraddha for her beauty and cruelty-free philosophy, and how she connects and resonates with her over 60 million Instagram followers. Shraddha as an investor in MyGlamm and join us on this journey of creating the country’s largest beauty company,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm.

Commenting on the D2C market, Ms. Kapoor said, “The DTC beauty market is growing rapidly and I believe it is the future.”

Founded in 2017 by Mr. Sanghvi and Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm offers a range of over 600 cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare and personal care. While it is digital-first, MyGlamm also has over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in the country.

MyGlamm acquired POPxo-Plixxo last year and formed a combined entity of MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo, the largest ‘content to community to commerce’ platform with 88 million annual users, who are women, and 1.5 billion annual video views. The brand has a target to on board 500,000 influencers by end of this year.