Persistent CEO quits

Bengaluru

10 August 2020 19:32 IST

Pune-based tech firm Persistent Systems on Monday said it’s CEO Christopher O’Connor has resigned with immediate effect.

Mr. O’Connor had joined Persistent in February 2019 after working with IBM for more than a decade in the areas including cloud and IoT. He was critical in the execution of Persistent’s digital strategy, said the technology firm in a regulatory filing.

In the filing Mr. O’Connor said, “I confirm that there was no material reason behind my resignation being tendered herewith. I convey my gratitude to all the members of the board for the unstinted faith and co-operation received during the tenure of my directorship.’’

Advertising

Advertising

ends