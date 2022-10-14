Pernod Ricard South Asia, India MD Thibault Cuny steps down due to health reasons

PTI New Delhi
October 14, 2022 19:11 IST

Global wines and spirits major Pernod Ricard on Friday said its South Asia and India Managing Director Thibault Cuny has stepped down due to health reasons.

Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat will hold charge of Pernod Ricard South Asia, including India, in the interim, the company said in a statement.

"[Mr.] Cuny has been dealing with health concerns over the past couple of years and his decision to take a break from his professional duties is based on medical advice. He will continue to be employed at Pernod Ricard," it added.

Mr. Guettat said Mr. Cuny has been steering the company through one of its most significant transformation journeys over the last four years.

"Despite turbulent times during the pandemic, and challenges owing to his health condition, Pernod Ricard India has witnessed robust growth and steady progress in many critical areas," he said while wishing speedy recovery and "strength as he continues his medical treatment".

Mr. Cuny had taken over as the MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia in 2019 after serving Pernod Ricard Brazil as President and CEO. He has been with the group in various leadership roles for almost two decades, the statement said. 

