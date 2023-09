September 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios has raised $229 million from Kedaara Capital through a combination of a primary fund raise and a secondary sale. This marks one of the largest investments in an Indian B2B SaaS company this year. according to a statement.

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the banking, financial services, and insurance industry in 18 countries catering to more than 1,000 financial institutions.