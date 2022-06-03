PepsiCo India to invest ₹186 crore in U.P. unit

PepsiCo India said it would further invest ₹186 crore for the expansion of its foods manufacturing facility in Mathura, taking the overall investment to ₹1,022 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of its expansion plan, PepsiCo India will increase the capacity of the foods plant, by setting up a new manufacturing line which will produce nacho chip brand Doritos, the company said.

Ahmed ElSheikh, president, PepsiCo India, said, “The progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has yielded some fantastic opportunities for PepsiCo India. Thanks to the industry-friendly policies and ease of doing business in the state, we achieved a major milestone of setting up our greenfield foods plant in Kosi in less than two years.”