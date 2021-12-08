Business

PeLocal offer payment management solution

PeLocal, a digital platform, has rolled its services to aid vendors and customers with payment management solution instantly.

The platform provides, an easy and quick one-step payment option to pay multiple monthly bills which includes newspaper, milk, daily grocery, flowers, local cable or broadband, coconut, water supplies, car wash, electricity discoms, gas supply, and municipal corporations bills, it said in a statement.

The Chennai-based firm is currently working on scaling up its platforms to expand transaction options, add features, open more cluster offices. Pelocal has already hit 50,000 transactions within the first three months of its pilot along with digitising last-mile bills.


