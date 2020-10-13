Peeper Content raises $4.2 million

Pepper Content, a content marketplace platform, has announced raising $4.2 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed India and leading angels across India and Silicon Valley.

Pepper will utilise this funding to enter into newer content categories such as video and audio, expand into new geographies like Southeast Asia while continuing to scale up its current product for customers and creators alike.

Anirudh Singla, co-founder, and CEO, Pepper Content said, “Our mission is to disrupt the entire content creation industry at scale and create a stronger, high quality, and more organised ecosystem for content creators.”

“Imagine us being able to build virtual content teams for any company globally, by providing them a product that simplifies content operations and gives the customer the ability to strategise, create, distribute and manage all their content projects at one place,” he said.

Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed India said, “We are partnering with Anirudh and his team with a vision to use the Pepper market platform to enable any company around the world to source content on-demand, with high quality, and at scale. Not only is every company a software company these days, but every company is a content company”.

Started in October 2017, Pepper helps content creators (content writers, graphic designers, language specialists, and editors] to connect and collaborate with businesses looking to solve their content marketing needs. This is in line with increasingly gig-driven careers for creators and the new norm of remote work environments.

Pepper today works with over 400 customers, including Amazon, Swiggy, Max Bupa, PayTM, Edelweiss, Apollo Hospitals, Adobe, Cerner and many SMEs.