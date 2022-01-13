PE platform Recognize raises $1.3 billion

Fund to tap technology services firms

Private equity platform Recognize said it had raised about $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund.

The fund, led by former Cognizant CEO Francisco D’Souza, said it is focussed on the $2-trillion technology services industry.

“The technology services market is 3.5 [times] larger than the software industry, yet the sector has only attracted one-third of the amount of private equity capital,” said Mr. D’Souza, who is MD and co-founder.

“This underscores the opportunity for focused investors with a deep knowledge of the industry,” he added.

Mr. D’Souza said Recognize would seek to be a first-of-its-kind platform, ‘linking inspired technology entrepreneurs and founders who have unconventional ideas with strategic capital, operational expertise, and industry insights’.

The firm was founded by industry veterans with experience in building global technology companies, including Raj Mehta (former President of Cognizant).