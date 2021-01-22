Business

‘PE investment in real estate declines 40%’

Private equity investments in real estate fell 40% year-on-year to $4.06 billion in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Knight Frank India.

Private equity (PE) investments in 2019 had almost reached $6.8 billion.

“India attracted private equity investments to the tune of $38,149 million in the calendar year 2020. Of the total PE investment, the real estate sector claimed 11% share with $4,068 million, closing 21 deals during the year,” Knight Frank said in a statement. Investments in office assets fell to $2,509 million last year from $3,258. Residential real estate saw an inflow of $368 million versus $717 million.

