PE firm True North forays into private credit

November 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Private equity firm True North has announced its foray into private credit with the introduction of ‘True North Private Credit’. The platform was set up in 2022 with a target to raise ₹1,000 crore in its Fund- I. Currently, it has raised more than ₹1,000 crore already and the final closing of the fund will be on December 31, 2023 Kapil Singhal, Managing Partner, Private Credit, True North, said, “True North has built its business on a strong foundation of trust of its stakeholders and core value.” “We will strive to build this business with similar values, invest in deep research and leave no stone unturned in delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. We are blessed that many domestic institutions, family offices, HNIs, and wealth partners have supported us in starting this journey,” he said.

