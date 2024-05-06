ADVERTISEMENT

PE firm Quadria Capital investing ₹850 cr. for minority stake in NephroPlus 

May 06, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Vuppala | Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Dialysis provider NephroPlus is raising ₹850 crore from healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital.

Quadria will acquire a significant minority stake through a combination of a primary investment and purchase of shares from existing shareholders. The transaction will support NephroPlus in serving the growing demand for high quality, affordable dialysis services across India and other markets in Asia.

“We look forward to expanding in India, our core market, while exploring further opportunities to bring our expertise and clinical excellence to more patients in other global markets. Quadria’s healthcare expertise, capital and focus on operational value creation will put us in an even better position to keep scaling, innovating, and delivering affordable and high-quality care,” NephroPlus founder and CEO Vikram Vuppala said in a release on the Series F round fund raise.

NephroPlus, which was founded in 2010, operates about 450 dialysis centres in more than 250 towns and cities across India, the Philippines and Uzbekistan. It caters to about 30,000 patients and performs over 3 million dialysis sessions each year.

“The investment in NephroPlus underscores our ambition to invest in regional champions of Asian healthcare, who are providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to large, under-served populations,” said Sunil Thakur, Partner and Head of South Asia at Quadria Capital.

