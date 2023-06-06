PE firm picks majority stake in KPN Farm Fresh

June 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

WestBridge Capital has picked up a near 60% stake in KPN Farm Fresh, a retail chain selling farm fresh vegetables and fruits.

Sources here who are in the know of the investment details told The Hindu that the WestBridge Capital investment in KPN Farm Fresh, which has been valued at ₹900 crores, is for the retail chain’s outlets in and around Chennai. The Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam (KPN) outlets in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchi and Thanjavur will continue to be with the promoters, who continue to hold 40% stake in KPN Farm Fresh.

According to information available on its website, Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam has 34 outlets in Chennai, three in Puducherry, and one each in Cuddalore and Tirupathi apart from four in Coimbatore and the same number in Tiruppur, three in Thanjavur and one in Tiruchi.

The first retail outlet of Pazhamudir Nilayam was started in Coimbatore in 1965 by four brothers - Chinnaswamy, Natarajan, Kandaswamy, and Rathinam. They started expanding to other cities in the 1990s individually. Mr. Natarajan expanded to Chennai with partnerships and brought the stores under his management under the Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam brand, say the sources.

