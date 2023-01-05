ADVERTISEMENT

ChrysCapital acquires IT services firm Xoriant

January 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has announced the acquisition of Xoriant, a software engineering and digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, for an unspecified amount. 

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Xoriant provides services and solutions focused on Digital Product Engineering, Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, Security, Data Engineering/Management and Analytics among others.

Girish Gaitonde, founder & CEO, Xoriant said, “When Xoriant was founded as TekEdge in 1990, I did not predict the scale and reputation that the company would achieve in the next three decades.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Akshat Babbar, Director, ChrysCapital, said, “Given our experience in the space, we are confident of the value addition that ChrysCapital would bring to Xoriant in this journey. We are committed to building further on the company’s attractive client set, long-standing relationships, domain and service-line expertise as well as digital IT offerings.”

Sanjay Jalona, Operating Partner, ChrysCapital, said, “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to scale the organisation to its true potential in the months and years ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US