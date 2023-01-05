ChrysCapital acquires IT services firm Xoriant

January 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has announced the acquisition of Xoriant, a software engineering and digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, for an unspecified amount.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Xoriant provides services and solutions focused on Digital Product Engineering, Cloud Infrastructure and Operations, Security, Data Engineering/Management and Analytics among others.

Girish Gaitonde, founder & CEO, Xoriant said, “When Xoriant was founded as TekEdge in 1990, I did not predict the scale and reputation that the company would achieve in the next three decades.”

Akshat Babbar, Director, ChrysCapital, said, “Given our experience in the space, we are confident of the value addition that ChrysCapital would bring to Xoriant in this journey. We are committed to building further on the company’s attractive client set, long-standing relationships, domain and service-line expertise as well as digital IT offerings.”

Sanjay Jalona, Operating Partner, ChrysCapital, said, “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to scale the organisation to its true potential in the months and years ahead.”