PDS partners with Authentic Group

April 28, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

PDS, through its U.K. subsidiary, will serve as the global hub for the newly established TDG and take on Ted Baker’s design and merchandising functions

The Hindu Bureau

PDS Limited has partnered with Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, to establish Ted Baker Design Group (TDG).

According to a press statement, PDS, through its U.K. subsidiary, will serve as the global hub for the newly established TDG and take on Ted Baker’s design and merchandising functions and TDG will be the core licensee and operating partner for Ted Baker.

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO of PDS said, “Being a global platform we provide customised solutions to leading brands/retailers...This is our second partnership with Authentic Brands as last year we signed a licence agreement for the brand Forever 21 for the U.K. and Europe region.”

