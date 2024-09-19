GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PDG to invest $1 billion to expand data centre capacity in Mumbai, Chennai

Published - September 19, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Data centre provider Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has announced $1 billion investment to expand its India capacity to 230 MW. This is part of PDG’s new $5 billion investment in AI-ready data centres across Asia.

“As one of the fastest growing data centre operators, our $1 billion investment is a testament to our commitment to the country’s AI and cloud ecosystems,” said Rangu Salgame, CEO, PDG. “By adding three new buildings in Mumbai and by entering Chennai, we are significantly enhancing our hyper-scale AI-ready infrastructure footprint,” he added.

“Mumbai and Chennai have been the pre-eminent hubs for cloud infrastructure in India due the combination of submarine cable landing proximity, high-quality power supply, availability of renewable energy and robust infrastructure development,” said Vipin Shirsat, MD, PDG India. 

“With the advent of AI in India, both locations are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well,” he added. 

