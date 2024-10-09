PC sales declined in Q3 2024; AI PCs didn’t enthuse markets: Gartner

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 62.9 million units in the third quarter of calendar 2024, a 1.3% decline from the third quarter of 2023, said Gartner, Inc.

‘’This decline comes after three consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth for the PC market,’‘Gartner said on Wednesday.

According to the global research firm, even with a full line-up of Windows-based AI PCs for both Arm and x86 in the third quarter of 2024, AI PCs did not boost the demand for PCs since buyers have yet to see their clear benefits or business value” said Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner.

Additionally, the demand for the Windows PC refresh driven by the end of Windows 10 support in 2025 also did not fully pick up during the third quarter, partly due to economic challenges in certain regions, he added.

Despite the year-over-year decline in the third quarter, PC demand was expected to see more uptake toward the end of 2024 with robust growth anticipated in 2025, Mr. Kitagawah further said.

Meanwhile, there were no changes in the top four vendor rankings compared to the third quarter of 2023. Lenovo, HP, Apple and Acer experienced year-over-year growth, while Dell and ASUS declined in shipments, as per Gartner data.