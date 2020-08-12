PC market declines 37%

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks and workstations, registered a 37.3% decline year-on-year for the June 2020 quarter to 2.1 million units, according to research firm IDC.

The traditional PC market had registered a total shipment of 3.3 million units in the June 2019 quarter, the biggest quarter in the past five years as Lenovo had executed a mega deal of 1.1 million units for Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT).

“Outside this deal, the PC market saw an annual decline of 6.3% in Q2 2020. In the product categories, desktop PCs were the most impacted with a 46.4% decline,” IDC said in a report.