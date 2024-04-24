ADVERTISEMENT

PayU gets RBI’s approval to operate as Payments Aggregator

April 24, 2024 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

PayU, a digital financial services provider said it had received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payments Aggregator (PA) under the Payment Settlements Act, 2007. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With this approval, PayU can start onboarding new merchants on its platform,” the entity said in a statement. 

Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU, said, “This (the approval) is a testament to our relentless focus on compliance and corporate governance. This license is pivotal in our mission to establish a globally renowned digital payment infrastructure rooted in India.

“Aligned with government’s Digital India initiative and the RBI’s forward-thinking regulations, we are dedicated to driving digitisation and financial inclusion, particularly for small merchants,” he added.  PayU said it has garnered ‘tremendous’ interest from businesses across sectors and sizes to join its platform. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US