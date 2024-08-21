ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing biz to Zomato for ₹2,048 crore

Updated - August 21, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will be available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, said One 97 Communications Limited

PTI

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: FLORENCE LO

One 97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand, on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) said it will sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for ₹2,048 crore.

Entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will be available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, it said.

"One 97 Communications Limited (OCL)...today announced, that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of its entertainment ticketing business that includes movies, sports and events (live performances) ticketing to Zomato Limited," it said.

The deal, valued at ₹2,048 crore, underscores the value Paytm has created through its entertainment ticketing business, bringing choice and convenience to millions of Indians with its services and scale, the company said.

