Paytm to hire 1,000 for financial services unit

26 August 2020 22:46 IST

Financial services platform Paytm said it is in the process of hiring more than 1,000 people, including engineers, data scientists and financial analysts, as it is looking at “rapid expansion” of its financial and wealth management services.

“Other than technology and non-technology hires to fill up positions across its operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Paytm is also bringing in over 50 senior-level executives in vice- president and above roles to bolster its leadership,” the company said.

“We are building India's largest consumer Internet and financial technology platform that requires more talent,” said Narender Yadav, vice-president, Paytm.

Paytm is also setting up its largest campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with 5,000 seats, spread across 5.5 lakh sq. ft area.