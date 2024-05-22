ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm Q4 FY24 loss widens to ₹550 crore

Published - May 22, 2024 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

Paytm had recorded a loss of ₹1,776.5 crore in FY23

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, on May 22 said its loss in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 has widened to ₹550 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had posted a loss of ₹167.5 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of Paytm declined 2.8% to ₹2,267.1 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹2,464.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company's loss narrowed to ₹1,422.4 crore. Paytm had recorded a loss of ₹1,776.5 crore in FY23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The annual revenue of Paytm increased by about 25% to ₹9,978 crore for FY24, from ₹7,990.3 crore in FY23.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from accepting deposits, credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags, keeping in view the interest of customers, including merchants from March 15 onwards.

Paytm had estimated a ₹300-500 crore loss due to the RBI's restriction on PPBL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US