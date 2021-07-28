Paytm Payments Bank issues one crore FASTags

NEW DELHI

28 July 2021 22:12 IST

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PBBL) on Wednesday said it had achieved a milestone of issuing one crore FASTags, or almost 30% of the total FASTags issued by 32 banks in the country. “In the last six months alone, PPBL has equipped over 40 lakh commercial and private vehicles with FASTags...The bank has enabled 280 toll plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll charges digitally,” it said in a statement. PBBL added that the bank is working closely with NHAI for testing and implementing multi-lane free-flow movement using automatic number plate recognition technology.

