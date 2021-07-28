Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PBBL) on Wednesday said it had achieved a milestone of issuing one crore FASTags, or almost 30% of the total FASTags issued by 32 banks in the country. “In the last six months alone, PPBL has equipped over 40 lakh commercial and private vehicles with FASTags...The bank has enabled 280 toll plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll charges digitally,” it said in a statement. PBBL added that the bank is working closely with NHAI for testing and implementing multi-lane free-flow movement using automatic number plate recognition technology.
Paytm Payments Bank issues one crore FASTags
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
July 28, 2021 22:12 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
July 28, 2021 22:12 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 11:13:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/paytm-payments-bank-issues-one-crore-fastags/article35594098.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story