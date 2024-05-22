GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Paytm parent Q4 net loss widens to ₹550 crore

Published - May 22, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue from operations dipped 3% to ₹2,267 crore from ₹2,334 crore on account of temporary disruptions in business operations.  

Revenue from operations dipped 3% to ₹2,267 crore from ₹2,334 crore on account of temporary disruptions in business operations.   | Photo Credit: SHAILESH ANDRADE

Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. reported consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March widened to ₹550 crore from ₹168 crore in the year-earlier period.

  Revenue from operations dipped 3% to ₹2,267 crore from ₹2,334 crore on account of temporary disruptions in business operations.  

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO, One97 Communications, addressing analysts, said, “In this quarter, we might have two months of impact on the business, still our annual performance is better than last year. We remain committed to grow sustainably, focus on profits, and focus on the core of the business which is payments.” 

For FY24, net loss shrank to ₹1,417 crore from ₹1,775 crore. Annual revenue from operations increased to ₹9,977.8 crore from ₹7,990.3 crore.

 Mr. Sharma said, that, moving ahead, the company’s focus would be on governance with new independent board members in group entities as well as subsidiaries onboarded.  This comes after regulatory action was initiated against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.