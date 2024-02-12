ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm confirms resignation of director at banking arm

February 12, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on February 1 due to personal commitments

Reuters

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian financial technology company Paytm on February 12 confirmed media reports of an independent director at its banking arm having resigned.

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on Feb. 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

On the payments firm on February 9 said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, a week after India's central bank ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US