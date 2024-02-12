Paytm confirms resignation of director at banking arm

February 12, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Indian financial technology company Paytm on February 12 confirmed media reports of an independent director at its banking arm having resigned.

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on Feb. 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

On the payments firm on February 9 said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, a week after India's central bank ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.