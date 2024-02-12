GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paytm confirms resignation of director at banking arm

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on February 1 due to personal commitments

February 12, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian financial technology company Paytm on February 12 confirmed media reports of an independent director at its banking arm having resigned.

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on Feb. 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also read: The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

On the payments firm on February 9 said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, a week after India's central bank ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations.

