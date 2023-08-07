ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm CEO Sharma to buy stake worth $628 million in co from Antfin Holding

August 07, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - BENGALURU

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company following the transfer

Reuters

Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, on July 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake valued at $628 million in the company from its largest shareholder, in a bid to simplify its ownership structure, the fintech company said in a filing on August 7.

Mr. Sharma's stake purchase from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. is valued at $628 million, as per Paytm's last closing price of 796.6 rupees a share.

Mr. Sharma's stake in the digital payments firm will increase to 19.42%, while Antfin's shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.

The company added that there would be no change in the management or control of Paytm, with Mr. Sharma and the existing board continuing in their roles.

