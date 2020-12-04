Payments firm Paysharp offers flat-tariff plan

B2B payments provider Paysharp is planning to expand its offering by providing enterprise-grade support so that businesses need not hold back on digitalisation for lack of a seamless payment solution.

On offer now is a ₹12 flat charge for all transactions beyond ₹2,000, it said, adding this was less costly for users than paying a percentage per transaction.

“Small to big companies in the B2B sector in India are still making their payments manually by logging into the Internet banking portals of different banks. At times, they even make the payments via cheques. This means more time and resource consumption for all payments and reconciliation,” said Krishna Kumar, CEO, Paysharp.

According to him, several companies choose manual payment solutions due to huge transaction costs, which runs into .thousands and lakhs of rupees, even if the charge is just 1% and thus impacts profit margin.

Paysharp is providing an alternative model in the cashless economy for enterprises that are holding back their digital leap due to worrying percentage models. A flat fee payment solution for NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS payments along with enterprise-grade automated reconciliations will make Paysharp attractive to B2B businesses, he said.