Paycraft forays into UAE, to step in Africa soon

Fintech firm Paycraft said it has gone global by setting up operations in UAE and would soon foray into Africa to service its clients in the region.

Ravi Jain, co-founder said, “The expertise gained over the years while servicing leading banks in India helps us to develop customised solutions which solves various pain points for clients across the globe. We are working closely with various fintech’s/payment service providers in UAE to power unique payment solutions in the region.”

The firm is looking to expand its existing footprint in the Gulf Region by partnering with various issuers to provide solutions to help users with small ticket size payments both online and offline for bus and metro services along with retail payments.

It said it was working with fintech firms and large conglomerates in Africa to build the Africa Payments stack.

“This will provide seamless payments to millions of un-banked and underbanked masses with easy to use, intuitive payment solutions. The objective of providing these solutions to various players in Africa is to help them enable seamless digital payments for many first-time users and the under-banked,” it added.