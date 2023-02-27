ADVERTISEMENT

Patnaik meets Ambani to woo investment

February 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday met Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, the Government of Odisha said in a statement.

“They discussed the investment opportunities in Odisha. Mr. Ambani appreciated the progressive governance model, stable political leadership and development of a conducive ecosystem to attract the investments. He expressed interest in exploring the potential for investing in green energy and minerals sector in Odisha,” the statement said.

“Further, Mr. Ambani applauded Odisha for being a welfare-focused State while being fiscally responsible and expressed his desire to partner in education, health and skill development,” the statement added.

“Mr. Patnaik thanked Mr. Ambani for his interest in investing and partnering in Odisha’s development journey. He assured that the state Government will provide all the support and facilitation,” the statement further said.

